Jefferies Group LLC Takes $5.78 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,781,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 123.3% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 845.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,622,000 after purchasing an additional 34,560 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 288.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 105,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,481,000 after buying an additional 9,162 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $258.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $361.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.85. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $253.68 and a 1-year high of $384.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

