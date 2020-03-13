Jefferies Group LLC Sells 2,748 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Jefferies Group LLC cut its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,584 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 0.10% of First Solar worth $5,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 10,102.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 96,786 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,424 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,355 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 62.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $36.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.54, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $69.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.18.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.85). First Solar had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue was up 102.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on First Solar from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.07.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $1,196,163.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,437,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $420,833.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,226.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,099,959. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

