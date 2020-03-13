Jefferies Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 473.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,720 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 81,497 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 0.2% of Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $31,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,610,022 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,374,505,000 after acquiring an additional 156,993 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,043,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,602,776,000 after purchasing an additional 348,403 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,840,863 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $595,648,000 after purchasing an additional 80,169 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,397 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $595,174,000 after buying an additional 32,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,120,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $362,514,000 after purchasing an additional 44,229 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,363 shares of company stock valued at $59,073,357. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $402.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Netflix from $446.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $315.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.33 billion, a PE ratio of 76.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $393.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

