Jefferies Group LLC Raises Stake in Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM)

Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 74,700 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $5,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Constellium by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 65,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 40,277 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 49,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth about $884,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. 14.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CSTM opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.06. Constellium NV has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $15.10.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 54.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellium NV will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSTM. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Constellium in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Constellium has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Constellium

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

