Jefferies Group LLC Purchases Shares of 54,254 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,254 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 337.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $947,000. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

CM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

CM stock opened at $52.22 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $87.62. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.77 and a 200 day moving average of $82.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.00. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $1.0955 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.38%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.