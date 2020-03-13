Jefferies Group LLC Purchases Shares of 44,219 Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Celanese by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,031,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,308,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 816,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,446 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,632,000 after acquiring an additional 27,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 556,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,077,000 after acquiring an additional 197,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

CE stock opened at $73.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $70.27 and a 1-year high of $128.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). Celanese had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Celanese from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Celanese from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Celanese from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.59.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

