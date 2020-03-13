Jefferies Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 161,443 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,783,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Instructure as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Instructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,890,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Instructure in the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Instructure in the fourth quarter worth $988,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Instructure by 351.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 520,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,090,000 after buying an additional 405,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Instructure during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:INST opened at $48.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -27.01 and a beta of 0.45. Instructure Inc has a 12 month low of $37.06 and a 12 month high of $54.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.07.

INST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Instructure from $55.00 to $47.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup cut Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.60 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

