Jefferies Group LLC Purchases 575,302 Shares of Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE)

Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) by 258.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797,642 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575,302 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 1.94% of Azure Power Global worth $10,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,617 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 29,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

NYSE AZRE opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $657.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.72. Azure Power Global Ltd has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $16.80.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $42.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. Equities analysts expect that Azure Power Global Ltd will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZRE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.20 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Azure Power Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.