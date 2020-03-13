Jefferies Group LLC Purchases 47,004 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,004 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,412,000 after buying an additional 65,031 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 25.1% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 397.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 127,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 101,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $877,035.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,151,058.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.68.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

