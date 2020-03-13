Jefferies Group LLC Purchases 14,183 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,183 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Northwest Natural by 2.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Northwest Natural by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 893,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Northwest Natural by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter worth $2,948,000. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in Northwest Natural by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWN. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Northwest Natural to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

NYSE NWN opened at $53.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 12-month low of $51.59 and a 12-month high of $77.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 87.21%.

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $48,964.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,105 shares in the company, valued at $5,742,279.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $365,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,462 shares of company stock valued at $536,555. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

