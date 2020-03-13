Jefferies Group LLC Purchases 139,523 Shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 328.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,523 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $8,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in IAA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in IAA during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in IAA during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Get IAA alerts:

Shares of IAA stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. IAA has a 12-month low of $32.67 and a 12-month high of $51.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.75 and its 200-day moving average is $44.63.

IAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IAA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.