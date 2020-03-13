Jefferies Group LLC Purchases 101,633 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 321.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,268 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 101,633 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Foot Locker worth $5,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Foot Locker by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 902 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,544 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc Bank USA raised its stake in Foot Locker by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 7,717 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FL shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.72.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $21.49 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $65.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.86. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.83%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

