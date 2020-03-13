Jefferies Group LLC Invests $11.12 Million in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 132,726 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,124,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 0.17% of InterXion as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of InterXion during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in InterXion in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in InterXion during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in InterXion during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in InterXion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on INXN. ValuEngine upgraded InterXion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Shares of INXN stock opened at $77.41 on Friday. InterXion Holding NV has a 52 week low of $64.29 and a 52 week high of $102.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.03, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

About InterXion

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

