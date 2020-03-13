Jefferies Group LLC Increases Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 1,193.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,158 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.13% of Assurant worth $10,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Assurant by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Assurant by 3.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Assurant by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIZ opened at $96.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.50 and a 200 day moving average of $128.87. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.84 and a 52-week high of $142.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

AIZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Assurant from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

