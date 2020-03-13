Jefferies Group LLC Has $7.83 Million Stake in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Jefferies Group LLC reduced its position in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,148 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $7,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRI. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth about $41,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 949.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $61.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.99 and its 200 day moving average is $72.04. Thomson Reuters Corp has a one year low of $54.79 and a one year high of $82.50. The firm has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 117.83%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.71.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

