Jefferies Group LLC Has $5.92 Million Position in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 430.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,000 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,332 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Performance Food Group worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,451 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 88,430 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFGC opened at $22.81 on Friday. Performance Food Group Co has a 1 year low of $21.44 and a 1 year high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.27.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFGC. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.57 per share, with a total value of $214,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,161 shares in the company, valued at $383,614.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.86 per share, with a total value of $83,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,174 shares in the company, valued at $635,183.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,987 shares of company stock valued at $507,158. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

