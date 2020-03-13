Jefferies Group LLC Has $5.82 Million Position in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,171 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $5,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 52,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on PBA shares. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

NYSE PBA opened at $18.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average of $36.64.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1569 per share. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 95.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

