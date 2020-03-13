Jefferies Group LLC Has $5.64 Million Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,285 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Tractor Supply worth $5,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $8,927,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 219.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 145,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after acquiring an additional 100,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $76.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.70. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $71.79 and a 52-week high of $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.81.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III bought 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

