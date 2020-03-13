Jefferies Group LLC Has $4.60 Million Stock Position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 269.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 49,416 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 16,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.15 and a beta of 0.57. Godaddy Inc has a one year low of $51.18 and a one year high of $82.30.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Godaddy had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $780.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Godaddy Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Godaddy news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 16,559 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $1,215,927.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,428.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.53, for a total value of $57,400.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,917.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,793 shares of company stock valued at $9,416,237. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. ValuEngine raised Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Godaddy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Godaddy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.22.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

