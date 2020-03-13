Jefferies Group LLC Has $14.58 Million Holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 302.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 293,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,425 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $14,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,938.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,264.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in TD Ameritrade by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMTD shares. Gabelli downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays raised TD Ameritrade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. G.Research downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.85.

In related news, EVP Ellen L. S. Koplow sold 17,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $896,704.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,872.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen J. Boyle sold 18,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $949,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,745,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

AMTD stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.42. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $56.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 24.24%. TD Ameritrade’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.02%.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

