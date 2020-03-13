Jefferies Group LLC Has $11.32 Million Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 950.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,000 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $11,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEC. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JEC opened at $88.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.46. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 52 week low of $55.17 and a 52 week high of $98.08.

JEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.11.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

