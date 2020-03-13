Jefferies Group LLC Grows Stock Position in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)

Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 141,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,478 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

SJI stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.81. South Jersey Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $34.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.50.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 4.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SJI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on South Jersey Industries from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Maxim Group dropped their price target on South Jersey Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. South Jersey Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

