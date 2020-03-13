Jefferies Group LLC Grows Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,200 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $5,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PB. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Hovde Group lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.79.

In related news, EVP Charlotte M. Rasche bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.81 per share, with a total value of $101,620.00. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PB opened at $49.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $75.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $267.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.69 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

