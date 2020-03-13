Jefferies Group LLC Grows Position in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 246.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,849 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,673 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $6,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 521.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $35.34 and a 12 month high of $58.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.63. The company has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 18.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6772 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BNS shares. ValuEngine cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.