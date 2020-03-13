Jefferies Group LLC Cuts Stake in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Jefferies Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 36,616 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S were worth $6,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the third quarter worth $14,664,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 48,938 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 611.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,005,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,283 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 32,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.92. GRIFOLS S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Banco Sabadell raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

