Jefferies Group LLC Buys New Stake in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,652,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Murphy USA as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 41.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA stock opened at $93.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.19. Murphy USA Inc has a 12 month low of $78.96 and a 12 month high of $121.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MUSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Murphy USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Murphy USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

