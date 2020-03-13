Jefferies Group LLC Buys 154,949 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 212.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,050 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,949 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.45% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $12,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCBI opened at $30.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $27.09 and a 12 month high of $66.61. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.74.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.13). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $266.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TCBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

