Jefferies Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 1,239.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,444 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.05% of Vipshop worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,182,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,067,000 after purchasing an additional 219,305 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vipshop by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,034,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637,546 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Vipshop by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,831,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,476,000 after acquiring an additional 936,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Vipshop by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,027,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,092,000 after acquiring an additional 91,068 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Vipshop by 444.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,117,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VIPS shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.70 price target (up from $11.50) on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.54.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.87. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $17.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.16.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

