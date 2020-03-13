Jefferies Group LLC Boosts Position in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 3,054.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 809,827 shares during the quarter. Kilroy Realty comprises about 0.5% of Jefferies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $70,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $59.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.17 and a 200 day moving average of $80.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $88.99.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $220.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.78 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 23.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Kilroy Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

