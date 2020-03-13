Jefferies Group LLC Acquires 172,157 Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,396,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,157 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 1.52% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $16,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth about $47,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 11,188 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the period. 60.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBLK opened at $6.99 on Friday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $12.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.15 million, a P/E ratio of -34.95 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBLK shares. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. DNB Markets lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.40 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Star Bulk Carriers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

