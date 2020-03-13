Jefferies Group LLC Acquires 155,120 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA)

Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 643,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,120 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Sunnova Energy International worth $7,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newlight Partners LP bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth about $107,528,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 536.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 126,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 38,554 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,906,000 after purchasing an additional 939,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 380,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVA opened at $11.50 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $20.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average is $11.96.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $33.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.97 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOVA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.11.

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

