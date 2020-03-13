Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Sogou Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SOGO)

Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Sogou in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Chong now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sogou’s FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.79 million. Sogou had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 7.60%. Sogou’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

SOGO has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sogou from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.37.

Shares of SOGO stock opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81. Sogou has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $6.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Sogou by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sogou in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sogou in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Sogou by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sogou in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Sogou Company Profile

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

