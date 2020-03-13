Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Simon Property Group Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Simon Property Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.87 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.90. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $12.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.88 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SPG. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $83.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.99. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $82.76 and a 1-year high of $186.40. The firm has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,433,794,000 after buying an additional 193,806 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,808,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,461,117,000 after buying an additional 503,606 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,057,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,194,000 after buying an additional 1,542,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,355,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,066,000 after buying an additional 172,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,002,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,161,000 after purchasing an additional 78,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.06%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

