Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on L OREAL CO/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L OREAL CO/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lowered L OREAL CO/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BNP Paribas raised L OREAL CO/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised L OREAL CO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered L OREAL CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of LRLCY stock opened at $47.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $132.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.50. L OREAL CO/ADR has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $61.19.

L OREAL CO/ADR Company Profile

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

