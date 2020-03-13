Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on L OREAL CO/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L OREAL CO/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lowered L OREAL CO/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BNP Paribas raised L OREAL CO/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised L OREAL CO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered L OREAL CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.
L OREAL CO/ADR Company Profile
L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.
