Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on AvalonBay Communities Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a report issued on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.41 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.40. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q1 2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.77 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $593.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.25.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $180.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.11. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $179.12 and a 12-month high of $229.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.10%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

