Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY)

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now expects that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

OLCLY stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $31.08. The company has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme Parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.