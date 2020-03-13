Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €9.00 Price Target for Schaeffler (FRA:SHA)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Schaeffler has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €8.81 ($10.24).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Shares of Schaeffler stock opened at €5.37 ($6.25) on Tuesday. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a twelve month high of €16.74 ($19.47). The company’s fifty day moving average is €8.63 and its 200 day moving average is €8.57.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.