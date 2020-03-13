Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Starbucks in a research note issued on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the coffee company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Starbucks’ FY2020 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.76.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $62.10 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $61.46 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.17.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $907,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $9,894,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 6.6% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 654.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,409 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 15,970 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

