Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for DBS GRP HOLDING/S in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Guha now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.71 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DBS GRP HOLDING/S’s FY2021 earnings at $7.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.12 EPS.

Get DBS GRP HOLDING/S alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DBS GRP HOLDING/S to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

DBSDY stock opened at $53.97 on Friday. DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a 1 year low of $52.54 and a 1 year high of $83.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.79. The firm has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.13.

About DBS GRP HOLDING/S

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for DBS GRP HOLDING/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS GRP HOLDING/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.