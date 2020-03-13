Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)

LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LEG & GEN GRP P/S’s FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Get LEG & GEN GRP P/S alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LGGNY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGGNY opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.52. LEG & GEN GRP P/S has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $21.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average is $17.79.

LEG & GEN GRP P/S Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for LEG & GEN GRP P/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG & GEN GRP P/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.