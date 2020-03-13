Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MCRI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

MCRI opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.02. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $62.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.35 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 12.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 13.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the third quarter valued at $150,000. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

