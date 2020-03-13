Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equity Residential in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Shares of EQR opened at $70.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.03. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $68.30 and a 1 year high of $89.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $683.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.87 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2,363.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $266,978.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 2,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $194,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,505 shares of company stock worth $4,194,427 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 65.04%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

