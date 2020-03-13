Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Price Target to

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from to in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZUO. ValuEngine raised shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, First Analysis initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Get Zuora alerts:

Shares of Zuora stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.93. 3,827,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Zuora has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.70.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $70.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.93 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.26% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jason Pressman sold 9,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 11,613 shares of company stock valued at $165,387 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora during the third quarter worth about $3,287,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zuora by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,682,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,327,000 after purchasing an additional 35,865 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Zuora by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 423,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth about $450,000. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.