Jefferies Financial Group Comments on National Storage Affiliates Trust’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

NSA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

NSA stock opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.10. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -166.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.30.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $100.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,676,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 410,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,796,000 after buying an additional 12,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,583,000 after buying an additional 68,999 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

