Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Coty in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coty’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

COTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Coty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.93.

COTY opened at $6.30 on Friday. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Coty had a positive return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 33.12%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Coty’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In other news, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni purchased 15,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $173,466.23. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Coty by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Coty by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Coty by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Coty by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 47,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Coty by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. 36.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

