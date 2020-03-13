Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Booking in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $25.48 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $25.53.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $22.49 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,950.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,067.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,971.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,280.40 on Wednesday. Booking has a one year low of $1,280.00 and a one year high of $2,094.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,835.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1,947.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $64.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 27,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,167,000 after buying an additional 8,273 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Booking by 5.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 54,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

