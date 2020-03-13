Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI)

SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SolarWinds in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SolarWinds’ FY2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

SWI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lowered SolarWinds from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura reduced their target price on SolarWinds from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SolarWinds from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarWinds has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.64.

SWI stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.53. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $14.64 and a 1-year high of $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 293.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.42.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.76 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 1.98%. SolarWinds’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

