Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Guess? in a report released on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

GES has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen upgraded Guess? from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Guess? from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a report on Sunday, December 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Guess? from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Guess? currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.10. Guess? has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The company has a market cap of $758.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Guess? by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,641,000 after acquiring an additional 699,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at $14,220,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at $6,837,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at $3,526,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guess? by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 154,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

