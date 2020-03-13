Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU)

Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Changyou.Com in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Chong now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.00. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Changyou.Com’s FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

CYOU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Changyou.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Changyou.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Changyou.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Changyou.Com from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

CYOU stock opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.59. Changyou.Com has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The company has a market cap of $574.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $135.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.74 million. Changyou.Com had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYOU. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Changyou.Com by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,623,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,893,000 after purchasing an additional 389,292 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Changyou.Com by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,060,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 763,162 shares in the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Changyou.Com by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 289,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 39,736 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Changyou.Com by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 268,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 18,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 206,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 110,919 shares during the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

