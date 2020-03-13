Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €38.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.07 ($34.97) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.36 ($32.98) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.50 ($40.12) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €36.08 ($41.96).

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at €20.86 ($24.26) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €30.24 and a 200 day moving average price of €31.71. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

